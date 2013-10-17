Dallas Singles Dating Service Delivers Dreams to Locals

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Dallas Singles Dating Service delivers dreams to local professional singles who are unable to find love on their own!



Dallas Singles Dating Service is an elite dating service which tailors their services to busy professionals in the Dallas, TX area. The company is known for providing quality services to singles who are unable to find love on their own due to their busy social lives, hectic work schedules, and children. The matchmakers of Dallas Singles Dating Service believe in providing the best matchmaking services for their upscale clients. Each client can expect a consultation with a dating expert, careful screening and background checks, personalized matches, and confidentiality.



The matchmaking team at Dallas Singles Dating Service run a thorough screening on everyone to ensure their services are safe and secure for clients. They also make sure each introduction is with a reliable and honest person who they won’t encounter any unexpected issues with, unlike with conventional ways of dating. Each client is assigned a personal matchmaker who provides them expert dating coaching and support through every step of finding their dream partner. This helps clients feel comfortable and relaxed to discuss any concerns with their personal matchmaker and improve future dates.



The elite matchmaking services of Dallas Singles Dating Service include 25 years of experience in the dating and matchmaking industry. The matchmakers understand the needs, personal preferences, and demands of their upscale clients. Dallas Singles Dating Service provides matches suitable to your personal and professional standards. The goal is to find each client a long term committed relationship with their dream partner.



About Dallas Singles

With over 25 years of experience in the matchmaking field, the dating professionals at Dallas Singles can help singles find what they’re truly looking for in a partner. The matchmakers are adamant about pursuing love the ‘old fashion’ way, working closely with members to give them a more personal and interactive dating experience.



For more information on how you can join Dallas Singles Dating Service and find your dream partner, contact a matchmaker today (972) 239-8055 or visit them at: http://dallasandfortworthsingles.com