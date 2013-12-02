Dallas Singles Dating Service vs. Online Dating

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Local matchmaking company, Dallas Singles Dating Service, exposes the risks associated with online dating sites!



Many local Dallas singles are looking for love—and more and more of them have been turning to online dating sites when it comes to finding that love. And even though a handful of these sites might provide success, the risks associated with them outweigh the pros. Dallas Singles Dating Service explains that it’s nearly impossible for local singles to find out who the person is sitting behind the computer screen. The dating experts at Dallas Singles Dating Service explain that online dating sites do not have anyone monitoring them or running background and criminal checks on their members, making it extremely risky for serious users looking for love.



Dallas Singles Dating Service also touches on a great point—local singles joining these online dating sites are putting themselves at risk of unwanted attention—from scammers, con artists, and other predators. Local singles can now benefit from a better avenue when it comes to finding serious love—and that is through a personalized matchmaking service.



For those local singles in Dallas that are serious about finding a truly compatible partner, a matchmaking service can offer a much easier and safer solution than any online dating site. With a matchmaking service, singles are connected with like-minded successful individuals that are marriage-minded. Professional matchmaking services like Dallas Singles Dating Service are a much more



personalized and discreet way to date. With Dallas Singles Dating Service no one will know clients are signed up with their service—no photos will be posted online, making it a discreet way of dating.



Dallas Singles Dating Service also provides guidance for those singles who have been out of the dating game for a while or are just in need of helpful dating advice. Their matchmakers do all the hard work so their clients can relax and enjoy each introduction. They know each client’s needs and wants and will search until they find the perfect match for them.



Another great benefit of signing up with a matchmaking service like Dallas Singles is safety and security. Each potential client will undergo a thorough screening process in order to find out if they’re fit to date existing clients. With online dating sites, no one undergoes such a background or criminal check, leaving its members exposed to many risks.



About Dallas Singles Dating Service

Dallas Singles is a personal matchmaking service with over 25 years of experience finding busy professionals quality matches. Dallas Singles focuses on finding clients love the old-fashion way, allowing a more personal and interactive dating experience.



Singles interested in meeting Mr. or Mrs. Right no longer have to turn to online dating sites. Dallas singles can meet other local singles in Dallas by calling a Dallas Singles matchmaker today! Call (214) 292-2462 or fill out their simple online form: http://dallasandfortworthsingles.com



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