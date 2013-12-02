Dallas Singles the Finest Matchmaking Service Around!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Matchmakers from Dallas Singles Dating Service change the lives of local singles looking for love and companionship!



More than just a dating service, Dallas Singles is comprised of a team of dating experts who believe there is much more to matchmaking than just a simple introduction. The matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service provide their clients an array of services to ensure their dating days are easier and much more enjoyable. The matchmaking team at Dallas Singles works with busy professionals on a one-to-one basis to provide the services they desire. The matchmakers make the process easy while helping them connect with other like-minded singles in Dallas.



The matchmakers at Dallas Singles Dating Service believe a romantic relationship is something everyone should experience—it’s what they work around the clock to achieve for their clients. The matchmaking team at Dallas Singles offers a personalized service to their clients to ensure their lives become complete—with the love they’re searching for.



With their many years of experience, the team of matchmakers at Dallas Singles take pride in knowing they’ve changed the lives of many and look forward to many more years helping future clients achieve dating success.



About Dallas Singles Dating Service

With 25 years of experience in the matchmaking industry, the dating professionals at Dallas Singles are confident they can help clients find what they’re truly looking for in a partner. They’re adamant about pursuing love the old-fashion way, leaving behind conventional ways of dating for a more personal and interactive dating experience.



Singles in the Dallas area who are looking to meet like-minded quality singles can contact Dallas Singles Dating Service to speak with a personal matchmaker and set up a consultation today! Call (214) 292-2462 or simply fill out their online form at: http://dallasandfortworthsingles.com



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