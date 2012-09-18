Dallas Small Businesses Going Mobile, Expanding Audience

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Mobile phone marketing has been growing in popularity as the use of mobile phones continues to increase. Many big businesses already have a mobile marketing strategy in full swing and are having success. Small businesses are also beginning to position themselves for higher growth through mobile marketing strategies. However, the path to success has been harder for small business owners who have smaller marketing budgets and may lack the knowledge they need to break into mobile marketing.



Dallas-based http://dallas-mobile-marketing.com is a new resource available for small business owners in Dallas who need help establishing a mobile marketing strategy, including mobile website design, mobile apps development, and bulk SMS marketing.



The free video training course available at http://dallas-mobile-marketing.com provides tools and helps for small business owners, including mobile marketing software. Helpful information is also available in the form of mobile marketing reviews and important news affecting small business owners who are interested in the world of mobile marketing. Mobile marketing strategies especially bulk SMS marketing, are cost-effective and a good place for small businesses to begin.



Mobile marketing is taking off in all small business area however restaurants are early adopters racing to gain marketing share with a cutting edge restaurant mobile marketing plan.



Retail stores are also early adopters of mobile marketing strategies. Retail mobile marketing is a must for retailers looking to take advantage of the future of retail marketing.



The founder and creator of this free video training series, Michael Armstrong, is an expert in his field. He has studied and experienced all aspects of marketing, including the growth of mobile phone marketing. Mr. Armstrong has a genuine interest in helping small business owners to discover the potential of mobile marketing. According to Mr. Armstrong, mobile marketing is quickly becoming a requirement for any organization, including small business, and his goal is to help take away the confusion that surrounds mobile marketing and make it easier for small business owners to begin a successful mobile marketing campaign.



Dallas area businesses who are interested in mobile marketing software and training may contact Michael Armstrong for more information about mobile marketing, available software, and this innovative free mobile marketing training course by visiting their website at http://dallas-mobile-marketing.com/.



Dallas Mobile Marketing

Michael Armstrong

Email: Michael@dallas-mobiel-marketing.com