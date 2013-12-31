Dallas Tax Attorney, Has Just Published List of Tips to Help Avoid IRS Trouble

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The Founder of a Dallas Tax Law Firm, Nick Nemeth, has published a blog on his website looking forward to a trouble-free 2014. The blog, titled “Six New Year’s Resolutions to Avoid IRS Controversy in 2014” highlights several practical strategies for taxpayers.



Nemeth writes, “2014 is nearly here, and if you’ve had the misfortune of experiencing IRS controversy in the past, one wish that I’m certain you have for the New Year is to avoid IRS controversy!



We want to help you make this happen, and if you’ve never had IRS trouble in the past, we want it to stay that way! So today we are going to look at six key steps to help you avoid IRS trouble:



Keep careful records if you own a business, including expense documentation. Business owners must keep careful records, including documenting their income and expenses. The IRS will often demand this information, and if you can’t produce it, business expenses may get added back to your taxable income.



Make sure you can substantiate your deductions. With the IRS, documentation is the name of the game. If you’re claiming deductions due to charitable giving, business vehicle usage, or anything else… make sure you can produce the paperwork to support your claim!”



Attorney Nick Nemeth and his team concentrate on tax law in the Dallas - Ft. Worth area. There, they focus on helping businesses and individuals overcome the negative effects of IRS problems. Click here (LINK) to read the whole blog.



About Nick Nemeth

Nick Nemeth founded Dallas’ Law Offices of Nick Nemeth, where resolving IRS problems goes far beyond saving clients money. With more than 15 years of experience in law, the best-selling author’s sole focus is on helping individuals and businesses conquer their distressing tax problems. The Law Offices of Nick Nemeth focus on IRS tax problems and one of the most common reasons clients come to Nemeth is for delinquent tax returns.



Contact:

Nick Nemeth

Andrea@myirsteam.com

http://www.dallas-irs-help.com

972-243-2766

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