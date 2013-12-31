Dallas Tax Attorney Nick Nemeth Publishes New Blog Offering IRS Tax Tips for 2014

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Nick Nemeth, Founder of The Law Office of Nick Nemeth PLLC, a Dallas Tax Law Firm, recently published a blog on his website discussing IRS strategy. The blog, titled “IRS Tax Relief: Six New Year’s Resolutions to Help You Avoid IRS Trouble” offers practical guidance for his readers.



IRS Attorney Nick Nemeth writes, “The New Year is right around the corner, and if you’ve had the misfortune of experiencing IRS controversy in the past, one wish that I’m certain you have for 2014 is to stay out of trouble with the IRS!



We want to help this wish come true, and if you’ve never had IRS trouble in the past, we want it to stay that way! For that reason, today we are going to look at six key steps to help you avoid IRS trouble, and to help you minimize the damage should a dispute occur:



Document your deductions. With the IRS, documentation is the name of the game. If you’re claiming deductions due to charitable giving, business vehicle usage, or anything else… make sure you can produce the paperwork to support your claim!



If you own a business, keep careful records. Business owners must keep careful records, including documenting their income and expenses. The IRS will often demand this information, and if you can’t produce it, business expenses may get added back to your taxable income.”



The Law Office of Nick Nemeth concentrates on tax law in the Dallas - Ft. Worth area. The firm focuses solely on helping individuals and businesses overcome the stress and devastation associated with IRS problems. The entire blog can be found at LINK.



About Nick Nemeth

The Law Offices of Nick Nemeth focus solely on IRS tax problems and one of the most common reasons clients come to Nemeth is for delinquent tax returns.



With over 15 years experience as a lawyer, Nick Nemeth is a best-selling author who focuses on helping both individuals and businesses overcome the stress and devastation of their tax problems. At his boutique tax law firm located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, solving IRS problems goes beyond saving his clients’ money.



Contact:

Nick Nemeth

Andrea@myirsteam.com

www.myirsteam.com

972-484-0829

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