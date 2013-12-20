Dallas TX Honorable Online Youth Clothing Boutique KoKoBlushandCompany.com Was Awarded by G3 for Top Selection of Brands Siaomimi, Joah Love, and Blu Pony Vintage

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Congratulations to Koko Blush & Company for their award winning activities!

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What to wear in photos

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Contact Us

info@kokoblushandcompany.com



With this said, anyone that knows Mandy McCready, owner and creator of Koko Blush & Company, knows that her true passion is being an advocate for women and children. Mandy has big dreams for what her company can do to support women and children's shelters, as well as to support education for prevention of abuse and neglect. She knows all too well what it is to go without, and wish every child had what every child deserves. This is why it is so important for Mandy to have a portion of everything she does, go to supporting women and children in need http://www.kokoblushandcompany.com/Koko_Blush_Co_Apparel_s/1814.htm.



Mandy McCready knows she could never work this hard if she did not have the drive to do so much more to support the children that truly have nothing. When “we” support each other, especially from women to women, to help those whose confidence needs mending, and spirits need a hand, the true benefactors are the children. Mandy’s hope with the Koko Blush & Co is, that together they can share this journey with all and enrich each other’s lives, as they beautify someone’s special moment, one special occasion at a time.



About Koko Blush & Company:

“I have a deep love and passion for photography. And no, I am not a photographer. If my house was on fire and I was able to rescue only one material thing, it would be my pictures. Despite not having expertise in the technical aspect of photography, I regard photographs as priceless mementos and they are the catalysts for my inspiration. Dreaming up the perfect photo shoot, complete with one-of-a-kind backdrops, amazing wardrobe, out-of-the-box props and unique personalization elements and then creating them is a passion and goal of mine.” – Mandy McCready http://www.kokoblushandcompany.com/ http://www.kokoblushandcompany.com/aboutus.asp