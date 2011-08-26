Top-Rated Dallas Irish Pub, Bistro Launches New Website

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2011 -- Ireland’s unique pub culture brings thousands of tourists across the pond every year. Luckily, people no longer have to travel so far to enjoy all the pleasures of an authentic Irish pub and bistro. With its traditional menu fare and genuine ambiance, Molly Maguire’s Ale House and Eatery in Dallas, Texas delivers the ultimate Irish experience.



And now, more people can join in the merriment at one of the best bars in Dallas with the launch of their new website, MollysDallas.com. The new site features the food and drink menu, established by experienced chef, Grant Morgan. It also includes weekly specials and events and allows visitors to sign up to receive exclusive drink specials and discounts.



Molly Maguire’s first opened in August of 2010 to give patrons a taste of Irish charm and has gained popularity for its extensive menu options and authentic drink selections. The menu includes traditional Irish dishes including fish and chips and bangers and mash, as well as classic American meals such as burgers.



Chef Grant Morgan’s level of expertise adds to the uniqueness of Molly Maguire’s and lends to its reputation as one of the top pubs in Dallas. Morgan comes from the prestigious AAA 5-diamond-rated Las Vegas Bellagio restaurant Le Cirque. And most recently, Morgan served as sous chef at the popular Dallas restaurant, Luqa. Morgan has also cooked for multiple Hollywood notables, including Cameron Diaz, Clint Eastwood and Nicholas Cage.



The broad online drink menu lists the current beers on tap, a wine list and of course a scotch and whiskey list. The beers on draught include Irish favorites Guinness and Smithwicks, as well as a selection of beers from around the world, such as Bud Light and Stella Artois. The drink menu also includes a variety of mixed draughts, such as a Half and Half which is Harp and Guinness. The wide array of drink options is just one reason Molly Maguire’s is one of the best bars in Dallas.



In addition to a rave-worthy menu and drink list, Molly Maguire’s upscale-Celtic interior lends to its authentic ambiance.



According to MollysDallas.com, “The true flavor of Ireland permeates every aspect of our establishment; from every stone, mural and tile placed that has been imported from Ireland, to our distinctive recipes and music.”



For anyone wondering what the “craic” is, they should head to Molly Maguire’s Ale House and Eatery to experience a truly authentic Irish pub and bistro.



For those searching for “Pubs Dallas” or for more information about Molly Maguire’s Ale House and Eatery, visit http://www.MollysDallas.com.