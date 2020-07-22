Dama Divina Beauty Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Unisex Fragrances

Garland, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- Eloy Juarez is a US based fashion industry expert and an inspiring artist, who has proudly announced the launch of her new fragrance line called Dama Divina Beauty. This emerging new brand has recently introduced two unisex fragrances called 'Delirious' and 'Libertad', and Dama Divina Beauty has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for these fragrances. According to Eloy, these fragrances will be followed by the launch of Dama Divina Cosmetics, and he is welcoming backers from around the world for their support.



"Libertad unisex and Delirious are two amazing fragrances for both men and women, and they take the concept of seductive tropical breeze to the next level." Said Eloy Juarez, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to the artist, the manufacturing of these fragrances will be done in Italy and they will be available in 3.4oz bottles.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/eloyjrz/unisex-fragrance-libertad and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the manufacturing and distribution of these fragrances. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 50,000, and the brand is offering these fragrances as a reward for the backers from around the world. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Dama Divina Beauty

Dama Divina Beauty is an emerging fragrance brand by an inspiring American artist, makeup expert, hair designer and fragrance expert, Eloy Juarez. The brand has launched two amazing new unisex fragrances for both men and women, and Eloy is introducing these fragrances to the world via Kickstarter in a recently launched crowdfunding campaign.



Contact:

Contact Person: Eloy Juarez

Company: Dama Divina Beauty

City: Garland

State: Texas

Country: United States

Phone: 4695092595

Email: Contact@damadivinabeauty.com

Website: www.damadivinabeauty.com