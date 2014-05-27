Damage Hurts, Insurance Does Not: Differentiating the Variety of Insurances

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Business insurance signifies one kind of security to any business. In times of acts of God and unexpected circumstances, business insurance is a great help.



Usually, the kinds of business insurance and the levels of coverage are determined by the type of business itself. However, it may also affect lenders who are responsible for holding portions of the business as security against loans.



Here are some of the types of insurance that any kind of business must have:



General Liability Insurance. This kind of insurance is indeed a must, whatever the business is, even home-based businesses. In any case of claims for compensation from people outside the business, this general liability insurance provides protection.



Property Insurance. Business owners should always consider business interruption concerns business personal property, which includes office equipment, computers, inventory, or tools. This would protect any business from undesirable instances such fire, vandalism, theft and smoke damage.



Business Owner’s Policy (BOP). A typical business should involve these insurance policies. It is a combination of protection from all major property and even liability put together in one package. For many business owners, BOP would save money because of the bundle of services at lesser cost.



Worker’s Compensation. At any time, injury may occur to employees in the course of employment.In business, worker’s compensation protects the company and the employees.



Commercial Auto Insurance. This insurance involves the vehicles that carry employees and the products and equipment of the company.



Professional Liability Insurance. Commonly known as Errors and Omissions Insurance, failure to perform on the part of the policyholder, lost finance and error in the service are all covered in this type of insurance.



Directors and Officers Insurance. Directors and Officers Insurance protects the directors and officers of a company. It covers the costs or damages lost of any officers in a legal situation. It can also cover the defense costs from any criminal and regulatory investigations and trials.



Homeowner’s Insurance. Homeowner’s insurance, focused to protect the home of an individual against house damages or possessions in the home, is one of the most important kinds of insurance. Additionally, this type of insurance provides liability coverage against accidents in the home and property, as well. Homeowners insurance in Tucson, Arizona, for instance, is one of the least expensive because Tucson is given a rating based on its proximity to fire protection.



Life insurance. If there is an insurance that protects any person from death, it is the life insurance. This would not put too much financial burden on the family of the insurance holder who died.



Insurance is a good decision taken by any business owner. Understanding the differences of a variety of insurance types and getting involved with those are quite better decisions from sudden and paralyzing damages in the near future.



About Focus HR

Focus HR provides a range of services designed to meet the needs of any business. They aim to provide one stop shopping for all business services including, human resources, payroll, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, individual benefits, retirement planning and professional liability. Tying together all outsourced business activities allows business owners to easily manage these functions while working to reduce costs.