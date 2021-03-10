Damaged Data Files and Immaculate Solutions with E-Tech's File Repair Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- "This is not a QuickBooks data file or is damaged with an error code 61470: This is not a QuickBooks data file or there is a problem with the data file."



If any similar errors are encountered while working in QuickBooks, It is a high possibility that data has been damaged. An error like this typically means there is a problem with the data file. This error indicates that the QuickBooks company file is damaged. There are several possible causes of the error. A restart of the computer and the database server could be done to see if this resolves the error. If that does not resolve the issue, the next step would be to ensure that QuickBooks is configured properly and the computer that hosts the data file is working properly.



Data damage is classified into List damage, where your lists such as the Chart of Accounts, Vendors List, and Customers List are damage, Transaction damage, where your transactions such as bills, invoices, payments, and checks are damaged and Link damage, where the links connecting transactions, such as the link between an invoice and a payment is damaged, which may cause an unexpected result on the accounts receivable and the like.



Data damage can be minimized by performing Regular backups or using the Verify Data utility. When backing up a file, you may be prompted to verify the data integrity first, and this is the recommended process.



When it comes to damaged lists, the Verify/Rebuild functions in QuickBooks are known to identify and repair all kinds of problems in a QuickBooks file. The only problem that cannot be fixed is with list tables. Your lists are things like your chart of accounts, customers, vendors, items, sales reps, etc.



Corrupt list data would cause most of your vendors or customers to not be placed where they should and invoices and payments get associated with the wrong accounts.



"If you find yourself faced with this situation, try making and restoring a portable backup. This causes indexes and links to be rebuilt and this can clear data problems," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Rocha added that it is important to restore the backup you made before the data got corrupted.



In simplest terms, anything that messes up the hard drive where the data is stored can cause data damage. Because QuickBooks is highly dependent on the hard drive, QuickBooks Desktop files are most susceptible to data damage.



Anything that is attempted to repair a damaged entry will affect all transactions and reports that use the damaged entry. This includes reconciled and closed transactions and also the previous financial statements. Rocha said entries should always be merged into new ones by renaming the old entry to have the same name as the new entry.



E-Tech's File Repair service can repair almost any version of your QuickBooks data files, from the first version for DOS to the latest Pro, Premier, Accountant or Enterprise versions.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Repair Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/quickbooks-file-repair/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk