Damas Turk Real Estate Company Is Offering Property Investment Solutions in Turkey for Locals and Foreigners

Istanbul, Turkey- Damas Turk Real Estate Company is out to make a difference when it comes to real estate investment in Turkey by providing a professionally-managed channel for all investors. The focus on utilizing the industry's best practices and the global perspective that the company holds has given it a competitive edge in the fast-growing sector. Consequently, these foundational pillars have seen Damas Turk Real Estate Company become the most sought-after real estate company by investors looking for lucrative opportunities.



Speaking about the values and principles that dictate their operations, the company's spokesperson remarked, "Even as the real estate industry in Turkey is booming, as an investor, you need to avoid any potential risks when looking to invest in the nation. While there are hundreds of real estate companies all promising the best solutions, few have the high levels of professionalism and integrity that we maintain. We equally run our operations with lots of seriousness and follow the law to the latter to ensure there is never a loophole through the entire process."



There has never been a better time for individuals who want to invest in Turkey to get onboard, than currently when the real estate prices are still favorable. This has been made simpler by Damas Turk Real Estate Company that has positioned itself as the strategic partner for both local and foreign investors. With market analytics showing a brighter future for the industry, property investments in the country are guaranteed to offer high returns. Damas Turk Real Estate Company further offers double benefits to its clients as it provides properties that are strategically located in high-demand regions.



Talking about the project DS230 in Istanbul, the company's spokesperson said, "As a major city in Turkey, Istanbul continues to attract lots of attention from investors given its strong economy and massive size. Over the past decade, there have been ambitious projects in the city, with the latest one being the DS230. This mega project is still under construction and is a suitable Istanbul property for sale for all investors who want to take advantage of its current low prices. On completion, the project will have 270 apartments, 56 luxury penthouses, and 40 duplex apartments besides including an extensive range of amenities."



It is now possible to get Turkish citizenship by investing in real estate, thanks to a presidential decree and laws that were first implemented in September 2018. Since then, Damas Turk Real Estate Company has been at the forefront of assisting foreign investors in using this channel to become Turkish citizens. The company has an in-house team of legal professionals who are ever available to guide a client to citizenship through property ownership.



