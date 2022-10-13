Dame Clarissa Burt, Actress, Producer, Director, Public Speaker and Winner of the Celebrity Survivor Show Talks About Her Award Winning Book on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Clarissa Burt, Knighted by The Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen in June 2022, joined the ranks of 350 Dames worldwide.



She is an internationally acclaimed award-winning media personality, producer, director, writer, author, public speaker, former supermodel and winner of the Celebrity Survivor show! With hundreds of television and film credits to her name, this Who's Who of International and American Women brings over 35 years of entertainment industry experience in both International and American markets. She was the first American to present Russian TV at the Kremlin, has had two private audiences with Pope John Paul II honoring her social work. As the Ambassador to the United States, she actively helped African women win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011.



Ms. Burt is the Founder and CEO of In the Limelight Media, a multi-media platform consisting of TV/video, a podcast and a digital magazine. Her shows can be seen on ROKU, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, etc. and her podcast is heard on 15 different distribution platforms.



Her bestselling book entitled The Self-Esteem Regime was published by Roman and Littlefield on November 11th, 2021. The audiobook was published by Recorded Books two weeks later. The book drops in Italy on November 11, 2022.



Two years in the making, Clarissa says the Self-Esteem Regime is "meant to be read as a guide and a resource and is an action plan for becoming the person you were meant to be."



Ms. Burt is the recipient of many awards, including the Entrepreneurial Excellence Award by the Women's Economic Forum; USA Chair for the G100 Club/All Ladies League for Television and Broadcasting, Certificate Global Honor from Pune University, India; Diploma of Recognition from the National Italian American Foundation, Washington, D.C. and Italian Consulate Los Angeles/Phoenix Honorary Member Recognition Award.



Ayman says, "I couldn't be more proud and honored to have Clarissa Burt as a guest on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk discussing her award winning book The Self-Esteem Regime. I heard Clarissa speak at Greg Reid's Prosperity Camp in July, 2022 and knew instantly the importance of her message for the listeners. I'm thrilled to have her as a guest on the show."



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk continues to highlight relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.



