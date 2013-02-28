Damien Estreich Returns to Music Management: Signs Hans Inglish

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Damien Estreich has announced his return to the music management scene with the signing of New York’s own Hans Inglish. His new company, OMGmgmt will host an entertainment management roster catering to Australian and global musicians and entertainers.



“It is a really exciting time to be looking for new talent, there are so many talented people publishing their music online with YouTube and platforms. The creativity and potential really is quite amazing.” says Estreich, “What impressed me about Hans was his pop dance track ‘Dance Druggie’ which he wrote and produced himself but the quality is so good it sounds as though it just dropped onto the charts from a major artist.”



Internet talent is not a new trend. International superstars Colby Callait and Justin Beiber were both discovered after posting videos online. There have also been a plethora of other acts whose videos and songs go on to become hits and get the artist signed including Esmee Denters, Ysabella Brave and Damien Estreich’s former client Mia Rose, once YouTube's most subscribed musician who has since seen success in the UK and Portugal.



“Perhaps it has something to do with the access that consumers have now to higher quality production equipment, definitely gear that used to cost a lot more,” opines Estreich, “Whatever it is, all of the talent I see has inspired me to get back into the music business and do something I'm passionate about again.”



Damien Estreich is a former Google employee and YouTube editor who has previously been involved in entertainment management prior to founding OMGmgmt. In 2007, alongside YouTube smash hit singer/songwriter Mia Rose he also represented Juan Mann from the original viral video ‘Free Hugs’ and a number of other popular personalities. OMGmgmt represents artists catering to an Australian and Global audience, and is not limited to the music business.



