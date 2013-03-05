Damien Zamora GoMobile Solutions CEO Speaks on Team Building and Need for Passion to Young Entrepreneurs

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- GoMobile Solutions CEO Damien Zamora shared his thoughts with thirteen scholarship winning young entrepreneurs on team building and what drives him personally.



Thirteen scholarship winning entrepreneurs attended the 5th annual awards luncheon at Underground 2013 and were treated to speeches from successful business leaders such as Damien Zamora on the subject of growing a new business.



CEO Damien Zamora of GoMobile Solutions shared his thoughts on team building and what drives him personally. “I think more than anything else that has helped me fuel myself and my team is passion; I always started every new venture by absolutely convincing myself that what I was doing was right.”



Zamora added: “My conviction turned into passion and passion is infectious and that’s what helps bind the team together.” One of the attending young entrepreneurs, Lukas G Resheske from Boulder Colorado has success working with GoMobile Solutions and can vouch for Damien’s passion. “Damien makes you believe in yourself and from there, anything is possible.” Lukas also runs a successful e-book publishing company.



Underground 2013 is sponsored by Maverick Business Adventures®. Their invitation only members are successful business professionals who believe in abundance instead of scarcity and are eager to share their time, treasure and talents.



Every year scholarships are awarded to aspiring individuals giving them a chance to attend the Washington D.C. event for free. “These young bright stars are our future.” Says Zamora, “They need our help and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”



About GoMobile Solutions

GoMobile Solutions is the industry leader in mobile solutions including apps, mobile optimized websites and improved local market search rankings providing exceptional technology, training, and services for companies and individuals seeking mobile marketing solutions that can improve their business and lifestyle.



