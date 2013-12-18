Dammeron Valley UT ChiropracticHealthRehab.com Update: Best Chiropractor Dr. Michael Frogley DC CCEP Announces Safe Spine Treatments for Nutritional Support Victims in the Tri-City Area

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Chiropractic Health & Rehab emphasizes improving ones health in an effort to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place. Most people would rather be healthy and avoid illness, if they could. This is one of the main reasons for the big surge in the popularity of their wellness center.



For some, Chiropractic Health & Rehab will take them back to a place that is cozy and familiar, offering a rediscovery of health and wellness that had been previously known but long lost. For others, the journey may offer a new center, one never before experienced.



1251 West 3300 South

SLC, UT 84119

(801) 972-0393



http://www.chironexus.com/chiro-videos.php?cat=wellness

http://www.chironexus.com/chiro-videos.php?cat=chiropractic

http://www.chironexus.com/chiro-videos.php?cat=auto_injuries

http://www.chironexus.com/chiro-videos.php?cat=whiplash_for_professionals



Office Hours

Mon 8:00am - 1:00pm 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Tues 2:00pm - 6:00pm

Wed 8:00am - 1:00pm 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Thurs 2:00pm - 6:00pm

Fri 8:00am - 1:00pm

Sat Closed

Sun Closed



http://chiropractichealthrehab.com/new-patient-center/virtual-office-tour.html

http://chiropractichealthrehab.com/



About Chiropractic Health & Rehab

Dr. Frogley is a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. He completed both his Bachelor of Science and his Doctor of Chiropractic degrees at Palmer after doing most of his undergraduate studies at the University of Utah. His love of athletics led him to become a Certified Chiropractic Extremity Practitioner which he was awarded by the Board of Examiners from the Council of Chiropractic Extremity Adjusting in Boise, Idaho. He chose Palmer because it is where the study of chiropractic started and is where his grandfather H. Ronald Frogley DC, spent over 40 years as a clinician, professor and administrator. Dr. Frogley is a third generation chiropractor on both his maternal and paternal sides of his family (http://chiropractichealthrehab.com/accident-resources.html). In all, he is one of 15 chiropractors in his extended family and that number continues to grow with 3 more brothers and multiple cousins planning and studying to become chiropractors.