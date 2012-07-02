DamnTees.com Announces Industry Leading Affiliate Program

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- T shirts have been around for over one hundred years. Like any long-running fashion trend, the t shirt industry has continued to innovate in order to survive. Today, a number of funny t shirt websites are using affiliate programs to attract new customers and stay competitive in a global marketplace.



Some of these funny t shirt companies offer higher payouts than others. DamnTees.com is one such company. Featuring a 21% affiliate commission per sale, DamnTees.com is currently the highest paying funny t shirts affiliate program on the internet.



The 21% affiliate payout offered by DamnTees.com narrowly beats out one of its competitors, Bustedtees, by just a single percentage point. However, other competitors – like Tshirthell – only offer a fixed fee of $4.00 as compensation for affiliates, a difference that DamnTees.com hopes to capitalize on.



In addition to providing affiliates with the highest paying fashion affiliate program in the funny t shirt industry, DamnTees.com offers free shipping on all of its orders – both domestic and international. DamnTees.com hopes that affiliate marketers will find this perk attractive, as its competitors’ websites charge up to $7.99 for similar shipping costs.



DamnTees is named that way for a reason – a number of t shirts feature slogans that could be offensive to some people, and the company’s entire line of t shirts have a tongue-in-cheek attitude that DamnTees.com’s fans will find endearing. The company’s slogan is “Damned if you wear them, damned if you don’t.”



Another important feature of DamnTees.com’s affiliate program is its 60-day cookie tracking. This means that the affiliate will receive commission on all purchases made within a 60-day period. Since many of DamnTees.com’s competitors offer only 45-day cookie tracking, the t shirt retailer clearly wants to make its presence known among the affiliate marketing community.



In addition to long-term cookie tracking and higher affiliate payouts, DamnTees.com looks to compete thanks to its wide selection of designs and styles. The company has over 100 unique designs available on their website, giving customers plenty of different options to choose from. Topics range from political humor to video games to Santa Claus. DamnTees.com also claims that its t shirts are of a higher quality than other retailers offering full color graphic designs printed directly onto its t-shirts.



DamnTees.com wants to be known as the highest paying fashion affiliate in the funny t shirt industry. With its 21% affiliate commission rate and free shipping on all orders, the company has made it clear that affiliates are welcome at DamnTees.com



About DamnTees.com

DamnTees.com sells funny t-shirts and graphic tees that parody a number of popular characters. The website recently announced an affiliate program which offers higher commission payment than any other funny t-shirt website online. For more information, visit: http://www.damntees.com