Damon Sacks, Founder of BaroSolutions Wellness and Weight Loss Acquires Nationwide Diagnostic

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- BaroSolutions Wellness and Weight Loss has acquired Nationwide Diagnostic, the nation’s third largest specialty diagnostic testing company for an unreported sum. Nationwide currently operates in 48 states and over 1000 medical offices. Nationwide performs on-site testing of food allergens for physicians. With the combination of these two companies, allergy testing will now be offered alongside weight loss services across the United States.



BaroSolutions Wellness and Weight Loss is a company known more regionally in United States. with services offered in 27 states of United States. The combination of services with Nationwide Diagnostic was initiated by BaroSolutions’ founder, Damon Sacks, M.D. This is another move for the company towards expansion and improvement of its offered services. The bundling of the Nationwide Diagnostic to the products and services offered by BaroSolutions will likely pave the way for increased company growth in 2013.



Damon Sacks spoke about the merger of services of these companies. Here is what he said:



"The acquisition of Nationwide Diagnostic will allow BaroSolutions to offer niche testing at great value to our patients and partnering physicians." - Damon Sacks, MD



More information on BaroSolutions Wellness and Weight Loss can be found at www.barosolutions.com. Nationwide Diagnostic can be visited at www.nationwidediagnostic.com.



Media Contact:



BaroSolutions/Nationwide Diagnostic

3131 McKinney Ave.

6th Floor

Dallas, TX 75204

1 (800) 807-2372

support@barosolutions.com