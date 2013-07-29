Damonza Creates Unique and Visually Appealing Book Covers

Dexter, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Damonza is a company that designs book covers for both print books and e-books. As giants in the advertising industry, Damonza knows what it takes to get a book cover noticed and they have the skills to make it happen. Their huge database of images means that they can create the perfect cover for any book. Every image used by Damonza on any book cover they create is a royalty free image, releasing their clients from the stress of worrying about the cost of purchasing the image used on their book cover.



Clients that use Damonza for their book cover receive two different options created by the company and clients simply have to pick the option they like the best. Once a client has chosen the image they want to use, Damonza sends them the file to print out or the JPEG that they can upload to their e-book. Clients can also get a 3D version of their book’s cover if they choose to do so.



The four packages Damonza offers are e-book cover design, print & e-book cover design, e-book cover and formatting and print & e-book covers and formatting.



Once clients have ordered the package they want they will automatically have the image chosen for their book cover transferred to them so that they have the rights to it. The images used to create book covers are taken from Shutterstock and clients are subject to the terms and conditions Shutterstock sets forth.



For more information on how to get a book cover printed up by Damonza, interested parties can contact the company directly. With years of experience, they can help any author.



Contact

Damon, Damonza.com

Dexter, New York 13634

(789) 456 – 1235

Damonza@damonza.com