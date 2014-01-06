Dan Fratu, the Founder of Fratu Foundation, Has Announced the Opening of a New Charity Activity , Supporting Children in Veliki Rostov Region

Moscow city, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The Fratu Foundation aims to provide people with tools allowing them to help others and to contribute to the society, without making any additional effort.



“We aim to create a society that values not only what we take but also what we give, and by changing this basic value we can change the world” commented Dan Fratu during the opening ceremony.



“Each act of taking is an act of giving, yet we focus on the taking instead of giving, focusing on giving will make us much happier.”



The Fratu Foundation is active mainly in Russia and during the last year was active in a different range of activities ranging from healthcare, to education and assistance to young artists.



According to Dan Fratu, 2014 is going to be a challenging year and the foundation aims to enlarge its activities to new areas.



For more information: www.fratufoundation.ru



Media Contact



Fratu Foundation

Moscow, Barklaya street 5, office 105

+79853693761

http://www.fratu.ru