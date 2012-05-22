Dan Kennedy Next Guest on Dennis Tubbergen's Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen tries to keep his clients, listeners and readers informed as to what is happening in the world of politics and the U.S. economy. With a blog, a weekly newsletter (available at www.moving-markets.com), and his radio show, he does a pretty decent job of handling that task.



This week’s guest expert on The Everything Financial Radio Show is Dan Kennedy, part of the Glazer-Kennedy Insider’s Circle. The group advises business owners marketing and management in today’s economy.



Kennedy is also the provocative author of seven popular No B.S. books, as well as several other business books. He is also a marketing advisor, consultant and coach to hundreds of private entrepreneurial clients who run businesses from $1 to $1 billion in size.



As a speaker, Kennedy has repeatedly appeared with four former U.S. Presidents, and business celebrities such as Donald Trump and Gene Simmons, Jim McCann of 1-800-Flowers, Debbi Fields of Mrs. Fields Cookies, Zig Ziglar, Brian Tracy, Jim Rohn, Tom Hopkins and Tony Robbins.



Kennedy is also the “hidden genius” behind many full-page magazine ads, TV infomercials, online marketing and direct mailing programs.



Tubbergen, who is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC, frequently discusses the latest financial and political issues and topics in his blog at www.dennistubbergen.com. His blog posted on May 14, 2012 was titled, “Junk Food Ban Affects School Fundraisers.”



“In another bill with unintended consequences, the State of Massachusetts has put in place a junk food ban that is now affecting school fundraisers,” begins Tubbergen. “In my book Economic Consequences I devote an entire chapter to this topic, pointing out that many laws have resulted in unintended consequences.”



For instance, Tubbergen notes the Americans with Disabilities Act has actually resulted in lower employment levels among the disabled and the Endangered Species Act has resulted in the destruction of wildlife habitat.



“Now, in an effort to make sure children eat healthier, the State of Massachusetts has made junk food illegal in some circumstances,” states Tubbergen.



Tubbergen goes on to quote the article which was published in The Boston Herald on May 7, 2012, which claims bake sales will be outlawed from public schools in Massachusetts as of August 1, 2012 as part of “new non-nonsense nutrition standards, forcing fundraisers back to the blackboard to cook up alternative ways to raise money for kids.”



Tubbergen’s blog also quotes an article from The Daily Caller (a North Carolina publication) on February 14, 2012 in which a 4-year-old’s mother complained the school felt her daughter’s home-packed lunch consisting of a turkey and cheese sandwich, potato chips, a banana and apple juice, “did not meet with the approval of the government agent who was on site inspecting kids’ lunches that day.”



“A government agent who is onsite inspecting preschoolers’ lunches?” asks Tubbergen. “Outlawing bake sales? Does any of this strike anyone else as over the top?”



Unfortunately, Tubbergen does not think government intervention will stop at levels such as these.



“Mark my words, this is just the beginning unless we fight back,” concludes Tubbergen. “Wait until government provides all health care to all its citizens; at that point, it is preordained that the government will exert an ever-increasing amount of control over your personal life. Not just what you eat, but perhaps even the activities in which you can engage.”



According to Tubbergen, skydiving, football, consuming alcohol, eating a juicy steak, car racing and riding motorcycles are all activities that may be considered hazardous.



“Does this mean that at some future point there will be regulations that govern or prohibit these activities and others?” questions Tubbergen.



To read the blog in its entirety go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com. The interview with Dan Kennedy will also be available soon as a podcast along with other recent interviews at http://www.everythingfinancialradio.com.



Dennis Tubbergen and his The Everything Financial Radio Show can be heard on Michigan’s WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM stations, part of the Clear Channel network. The Everything Financial Radio Show can also be heard on WTKG 1230 AM Tuesdays from 8 to 9 a.m. Broadcast times for WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM are Sundays at 9 a.m.



Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices at 961 4 Mile Road N.W. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC and has an online blog. His weekly talk show The Everything Financial Radio Show is syndicated on two Michigan metro stations.



