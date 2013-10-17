Dan S. Barnabic Announces Release of 'THE CONDO BIBLE, Everything You Must Know Before and After Buying a Condo'

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Dan S. Barnabic, in collaboration with Neon Publishing Corp, is delighted to announce the release of ‘The Condo Bible. Everything You Must Know Before and After Buying a Condo’. This release is the culmination of the author’s four decades in the real estate industry as a real estate agent, broker, property manager and condominium developer.



Within the book, the pros and cons of owning a condo versus renting an apartment are closely examined for the benefit of renters contemplating a condo purchase. By weighing those pros and cons, potential buyers will be in a better position to make their own informed decision on whether to buy or remain in their rental units.



“I went to great lengths to impress upon potential condo buyers that small down payments and weak financial means, carry serious risks. My book provides useful tables and charts, showing historical market trends and affordability factors, cautioning buyers to potential losses should the real estate market become depressed or subject to increased interest rates,” says Barnabic.



Finally, the author provides his own thoughts on responsible measures that condominium boards and relevant government regulatory bodies should implement in order to safeguard and preserve the well-being of condo complexes in the long run.



‘The Condo Bible’ has been positively reviewed and endorsed by experts in urban studies and economics, including Kimberly Winson-Geideman, Ph.D., Professor of Finance, Insurance, Real Estate and Law at the University of North Texas, Andrejs Skaburskis, North American Editor, Urban Studies and Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, Queen’s University, Benjamin Gianni, Associate Professor at the Azrieli School of Architecture and Urbanism, Carleton University, and David Macdonald, Senior Ottawa Economist, at The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.



For more information and availability, visit: http://www.condobible.com.



About: The author is based in Toronto, ON.



Contact:

Dan Barnabic – Author

647-702-5150 / barnabic@condobible.com