Dana C. Christian, Montana Attorney, Launches New Website

Livingston, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Dana C. Christian, a successful Montana attorney, has launched his new website to reach out to potential clients and keep his current and past clients up to date on the latest news from his law office.



With three decades of experience of successfully representing his clients in a variety of cases, including family law, personal injury, real estate law, and general civil practice, Mr. Dana Christian has helped many clients resolve their legal issues speedily.



Mr. Dana C. Christian of Montana has a depth of personal and professional experience that provides the high quality attorney that potential customers always look for: the ability to listen. Mr. Christian knows that by helping his clients, he must first listen to their situation and provide a variety of different options for them.



Personal Injury is a significant component of Mr. Dana Christian’s legal practice. A variety of industrial, on the job accidents, or other accidents can leave someone financial, physically, an emotionally devastated. The ability to make someone ‘whole’ as much as possible is where Mr. Christian comes in.



Family Law – Family law is a diverse practice and entails many different legal circumstances per case. However, with that said, Mr. Dana C. Christian has created a breath of experience and knowledge working with families to ensure resolutions that work for everyone. Additionally, Mr. Christian has been well-known to help fathers in custody disputes.



General Civil Service – Mr. Dana Christian can help you navigate legal waters in a variety of cases. If you have a question, you should give him a call or simply log on to his website and email him from there.



Real Estate Law – whether you need representation in a battle of property, foreclosure, or issues with rental units, Mr. Dana Christian can sit down with you and talk to you about your case and any available options for you to take.



About Dana Christian

Mr. Dana Christian who practices law in Montana and California has built a successful law practice by listening and taking his client’s needs to heart. If you have any questions, please visit his website at http://www.DanaChristianAttorney.com



Contact:

Dana C. Christian

contact@danachristianattorney.com

DanaChristianAttorney.com