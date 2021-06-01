Dana Perino, Co-Anchor of Fox News Channel's "America's Newsroom," Co-Host of "The Five," To Appear on Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- "Next Steps Forward ultimately seeks to tell uplifting stories of personal empowerment. The impressive trajectory of Dana Perino's career, along with her eternal optimism, is exactly the kind of story that the podcast aims to share and that the audience is eager to hear," Meek said. "As the father of two daughters, I think Dana's appearance on the program will especially resonate with young woman who are in the initial stages of paving a pathway forward in life, who need advice on things such as the work-life balance and how to re-frame the way that they think about the different situations they're presented with."



Perino joined FOX News Channel (FNC) as a contributor in 2009. In addition to appearing on America's Newsroom and The Five, she is the host of Dana Perino's Book Club on FNC's online streaming service, FOX Nation. Perino has played a prominent role in Fox's election and political coverage throughout her time at the network, contributing to Democracy 2020 election coverage which garnered the highest ratings for election night cable news history with 14.1 million viewers and providing political analysis following the presidential debates of the 2020 election and throughout the Democratic and Republican national conventions.



Prior to joining FNC, Perino served as the White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, where she was the first female press secretary in a Republican administration. In all, she spent more than seven years in the Bush administration working at the Justice Department and the Council on Environmental Policy. President Obama appointed her in 2010 to the U.S. Broadcasting Board of Governors, where she served for three years following her Senate confirmation. Previously she worked on Capitol Hill, in a private public practice public relations firm and as a reporter in Illinois and Colorado. A graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo with a degree in mass communications, Perino went on to earn a master's degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois-Springfield.



"Dana has consistently chosen to remain a bridge builder and consensus seeker, even when it has not always been the most popular approach in her profession, or quite frankly in a number of professions, these days," Meek said. "The role that she often takes on as a voice of reason, coupled with her ability to turn a challenge into a triumph is something that so many of us wish that we could embody and are actively looking for someone, like Dana, to show us how to do."



Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of Soldier Strong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3964



