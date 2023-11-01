Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) Long Term Shareholder Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Danaher Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: DHR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Danaher Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: DHR stocks, concerns whether certain Danaher Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) common shares between April 21, 2022, and April 24, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 21, 2022, and April 24, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, revenue growth associated with Danaher's COVID-19-related businesses was declining, that contrary to the Company's prior representations to investors, revenues associated with Danaher's non-COVID-19-related businesses were insufficient to compensate for the foregoing negative trend, that accordingly, Danaher overstated the Company's ability to sustain the growth it had experienced in 2020 and 2021, that as a result, it was unlikely that Danaher would be able to meet its 2023 revenue forecasts, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



