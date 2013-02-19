Dance Music Magazine Owner; Nikolai Marti Debuts Podcast to UK Online Radio Network

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Dance music journalist and musician Nikolai Marti debuted his first podcast featuring over 50% of music played composed by himself. The one hour long podcast can be found via iTunes Podcasts or directly at http://www.gendemik.co.uk the radio network direct website.



The 25 year old music producer who is fairly new into the dance music world, spends hours on writing reviews and setting up interviews for his own 128AndUp Magazine that distributes worldwide via online orders. The magazine has attracted the attention of numerous record labels and PR firms in attempts to have it’s material published.



