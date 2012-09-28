Dance Showoff Becomes the Social Network for Dancers

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Video has become a great part of the social networking experience as individuals begin to place a greater value on multimedia content, since high quality cameras and improvement on technology have become a commonplace accessory in themselves. Social networks like Tout are dedicated purely to short video messages, while YouTube videos like “David Goes To The Dentist” get millions of views through social network sharing. The world of dance is one that could not be better suited to the visual medium, and Dance Showoff is a website committed to creating the ultimate social environment for people passionate about all forms of dance.



Dance Showoff is a social network site that revolves around dance videos. The site’s objective is to connect users who love dance, allowing users to share their techniques, performances and experiences.



The home page offers multiple feeds of user uploaded content including a featured content gallery, and smaller featured feeds of videos being watched by other users, most viewed videos and most recently added videos. These are all uploaded by members of the site, who create a profile very much like they would on facebook to network with other users.



The site allows individuals to view, rate and comment on videos, as well as upload videos, share them, and create a favorites list of videos and other members. The site covers all styles of dance from contemporary to modern, hip hop and break dancing, ballet, salsa dancing and many more. The site is also a great place for beginners to learn techniques through the slow motion playback feature enabled on the site, and for more advanced dancers to find individuals and groups to collaborate and share ideas and inspiration with.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “Whether you’re a classically trained professional dancer looking to showcase yourself, an instructor looking to find students or someone interested in dance and looking to learn, Dance Showoff is a social network essential. The site is built to bring people from all levels, styles and backgrounds together to share their passion for dance. ”



About Dance Showoff

Dance Showoff is a social networking dance video site for people to enjoy all genres of dance techniques, learn how to dance, watch amazing talented skilled dancers, and check out many styles of dancing. People can register to join and benefit by networking with other registered users, share/upload videos, rate and comment, as well as save your favorite dance video clips. For more information, please visit: http://danceshowoff.com/