Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon in Chicago is the best Chicago bar for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, adult birthday parties, and any other party you can think of! They have also hosted many of the best bachelor party Chicago’s residents can still continue to talk about! Their menu features “Great American Pub Food” like their homemade McFadden's Blue Cheese Chips, Jumbo Wings, Burgers, and Fresh Wraps. In addition, their entrees are upscale in taste, but not in price. McFadden’s is ultimately an affordable and excellent choice for a dining experience in Chicago!



McFadden’s Chicago is also open on Saturday’s and Sunday’s for brunch. They offer everything from made to order omelettes to delicious breakfast burritos, and “eggwiches” including bottomless Mimosa’s!



Also known as one of the best St Patricks day bar Chicago’s residents have ever been to, their main floor is designed to represent turn of the century “Olde New York” tavern ambiance with master craftsman mahogany wood work, modern chrome fixtures, banquet seating and a 53 foot mahogany bar! Simply put, McFadden’s in Chicago is, and continues to be the best place for fun and memorable celebrations and events! So, don’t hesitate, dance the night away this June at Mcfadden’s in Chicago! To hear more about their special events, or to simply book a party visit them on the web at: http://www.mcfaddenschicago.com



About McFadden’s Chicago

Established in New York City in 1977, McFadden’s Saloon has been a landmark pub for almost 30 years. They offer Lunch, Brunch, Dinner, a Late-Night Menu and a 4am liquor license. McFadden’s is the ideal place to watch your favorite game, join your friends for a few cocktails, plan your next event, or dance the night away with Chicago's hottest DJ’s!



Though McFadden's may be best known for its nightlife, they are also offer an affordable and high quality food menu that is perfect for business and for pleasure. McFadden’s Chicago has lots of great birthday party ideas Chicago residents may want, and is a place for all bachelors!