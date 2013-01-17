Dance the Night Away with Michelle Gibson's Afro-Brazilian Samba

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- The fantastic Michelle Gibson will conduct one of her spectacular dance intensives, this time featuring the Afro-Brazilian dance form Samba! Still feeling a little sluggish from all that holiday eating? Come work off all good food off and enjoy grooving to Samba music!



Samba is Brazil’s national dance. It is an Afro-Brazilian musical and dance style where the sambista blends intricate footwork while simultaneously including the gyrating of dancers’ hips, shoulders, and arms in a flamboyant and lively series of movements.



The first session of the Afro-Brazilian Samba Dance Series, which occurred on January 12, began with Michelle Gibson’s welcoming speech. Gibson welcomed everyone and explained to each participant to focus on themselves and not the person next to them, simply because some people did not have a dance background while others did. Gibson’s Afro-Brazilian dance class included drummers and percussionists throughout the class. Everyone wanted to learn, and there was an overwhelming amount of positivity within the room of 60 people or so.



An attendee at the last Afro-Brazilian Samba class said, “Words can't express how AWESOME this class was [yesterday]. Michelle Gibson is by far the greatest instructor/choreographer. If you don't know how to samba, you would know after taking her class.”



The Afro-Brazilian Dance Series continues with the series of classes that began on January 12 with more classes on the 19th and 26th of January at 6:00 pm. The Afro-Brazilian dance classes take place at the South Dallas Cultural Center on 3400 S. Fitzhugh, Dallas, Texas 75210.



Classes are only $15 each and the fun begins at 6 pm. Reserve your spot today by emailing michellegibsonmfa@gmail.com, and RSVP on the Facebook event here. These classes have limited enrollment, so don't wait to enroll!



