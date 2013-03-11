Dancewear and Dance Shoes Now Available at a Discounted Price

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Dancing is a hobby many people want to indulge in but can be very challenging. Aside from the lack of skills, one of the most common reason why some people have a hard time pursuing this hobby is the fact that dance accessories, particularly dance shoes , tend to be quite expensive. Well, not anymore.



As the name implies, Dance 4 Less is a recently established online shop that provides dancewear, accessories, and dance shoes at a price that everyone can afford. Although they are already known for quality products at relatively low prices, Dance 4 Less still makes it a point to come up with monthly specials for their clients. These monthly specials are typically on a first-come, first-served basis so clients who would like to take advantage of additional savings should always be on the lookout for this. One way of doing this would be by signing up for the Dance 4 Less newsletter.



Purchasing your chosen dance shoes or dancewear is also easy as the site accepts all major credit card. Since they make use of secure facility, one need not worry about the confidentiality of their information. Once you have chosen the item that you want, simply click on the image. This would bring you to a page where you can indicate details about your order. You would then be directed to a page where you can make your payment. Another option would be to make use of the Fax/Mail Order form available on the website. If you are not sure which pair to choose, or would need to try out first the shoes before you make a purchase, you can always drop by their Las Vegas store which happens to be open from 10 in the morning up to 5 in the afternoon, from Monday to Saturday.



Included in Dance 4 Less’ line of products are various dance accessories such as bags, hats, gloves, and pins. On the other hand, their collection of dance shoes includes every pair that a professional dancer would need including ballet shoes, ballroom shoes, tap shoes, jazz shoes, and even wedding shoes. Current dance shoe clearance sale allows you to take advantage of the pair you need for as little as $45.00.



More choices for dance shoes can be found when you visit their website at http://dance4less.com/



Contact:

Dance 4 Less Inc.

2700 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 20

Las Vegas, NV 89120