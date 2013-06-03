Danesh Exchange Offering Foreign Currency Exchange Services with Zero Commission

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- ‘Danesh Exchange’, a Dandenong, Australia based organization, is offering foreign exchange services while charging zero commission or fee for the same. According to the sources, the company is also known to provide access to transferred funds across all countries of the globe within 10 minutes of deposit when it comes to International Money Transfer. When contacted, a representative of the company confirmed, “Yes we are offering commission free services in relation to foreign currency exchange and that too at the best rates.”



Sources confirmed that the company buys and sells all major currencies of the globe including USD, NZD, GBP, AED, IDR, Euro, SGD and CAD to name a few. Sources also confirmed that the company received the best service award for its offering of providing access to money in any country of the world in 10 minutes. If experts of the field are to be believed, superior customer support, fast service, unbeatable rates, no fees and huge number of currency options the company is dealing in are the major reasons behind their popularity.



Ryan from Danesh Exhange said, “Money exchange and transfers are the need of the hour as the families are living in different countries in the present times and want to transfer money to meet the financial requirements. We are present in over 197 countries and territories and have a network of over 293,000 agents across the globe.” He further added, “The maximum amount that you can transfer is AUD 9000.”



About Danesh Exchange

Danesh Exchange is a Dandenong, Australia based organization that started operations in the year 2001. The company offers money transfer and foreign currency exchange services and offers access to cash in 10 minutes in any country across the globe.



Contact Information

Contact Number: 03 9792 0302, 0434 247 236

Email id: info@daneshexchange.com.au

Website: http://www.daneshexchange.com/

Address: Shop 15, 236 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong, Victoria Australia 3175