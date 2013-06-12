Dangerous Computer Viruses Often Go Undetected

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- In a perfect world, anti-virus software would eliminate all the “bad stuff” from our computers and data. Unfortunately, this isn’t exactly the case, and it seems as if the industry is in constant battle with updated viruses and scams designed to plague unknowing computer users. The rising number of hidden, yet malicious software, has prompted experts to take a new approach to protecting computer users from threats.



In a recent report from OnlineVirusRepair.com, a professional virus removal company, 100 previous clients were reviewed. More than half of the infected computer users had no idea there was any trace of malware running in the background.



“This is an extremely alarming fact in our industry right now,” says Dan Steiner, President and Security Expert of OnlineVirusRepair.com. “Most people assume that a well-working computer is a healthy computer, but that just isn’t always the case.”



To combat the rising number of hidden viruses, OnlineVirusRepair.com has added a no-charge computer checkup to scan for hidden threats. This allows computer users a very easy way to quickly have their computers checked out by a professional. The checkup can take as little as 20-minutes and can find issues ranging from virus infections to imminent hardware failures. Steiner and his team of security experts hope the new service helps protect consumers from worst-case scenarios, such as identity theft, credit card fraud, and personal information loss.



About OnlineVirusRepair.com

OnlineVirusRepair.com is an American based company specializing in computer cleanups for individual computer users and businesses. The company was founded in 2012 by Dan Steiner and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA. Customers needing virus help can call or chat with OnlineVirusRepair.com technicians to have viruses/malware/spyware removed remotely without the hassle of taking their computer “into the shop.” Technicians are able to remotely remove threats even without the client being at their computer - often in 30 minutes or less.



Media Contact



Dan Steiner

(866) 240-9755

dan@onlinevirusrepair.com

560 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401