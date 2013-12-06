Dangerous Garcinia Cambogia Publishes Video Content Helping Find Safe Supplement Sources

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia is a supplement that has become incredibly popular as a weight loss aid for dieters after the endorsement of numerous TV doctors who endorsed the product based on clinical research which showed the product could help increase metabolism, block the absorption of new fat and encourage the burning of old fat. The success of the product however has led to a huge number of imitators and low quality manufacturers cutting the product with binding agents and fillers that can have unpleasant side effects. Dangerous Garcinia Cambogia tries to raise awareness of these poor quality providers and steer consumers toward good quality vendors by addressing these issues.



Their latest approach has been to have a trained nutritionist describe the identifiable differences between poor and high quality supplements, so that consumers can move forward informed so they can make better buying choices. The video takes just a minute and a half to establish the supplements that can truly offer real results.



The video explains that the effectiveness of Garcinia Cambogia is being verified not only in anecdotal evidence given by users but in clinical trials taking place in the country’s top laboratories. To identify these from the fraudsters, three simple guidelines are explained that ensure the product is up to scratch and will prove effective.



A spokesperson for Dangerous Garcinia Cambogia explained, “We did not create this site to try and condemn Garcinia Cambogia itself as dangerous, but rather make clear the difference between dangerous Garcinia Cambogia and safe Garcinia Cambogia, and this video prioritizes identifying safe sources and likely causes of trouble that can be easily identified to reveal less reputable sources. The video allows people to know how and where to buy Garcinia Cambogia that will have the effects they want without the risks associated with poorer quality products.”



About Dangerous Garcinia Cambogia

Dangerous Garcinia Cambogia provides information on the risks of cheap, imported garcinia cambogia supplements and recommends where users can safely buy high quality, American made garcinia cambogia supplements in order to have a safe and effective dieting experience. The site includes editorials, video content and information on the positive effects high quality diet supplements can have on behalf of users who buy responsibly. For more information, please visit: http://dangerousgarciniacambogia.com/