Dangerous Garcinia Cambogia Warns off Users from Buying Cheap Garcinia Cambogia Imports

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia is a diet supplement that has taken an already crowded market by storm, offering a wide variety of positive health effects with fat loss chief among them. The supplement claims to be able to boost fat burning, increase metabolism, suppress appetite, promote muscle mass and reinforce the immune system, making it a wonder-pill for a host of modern concerns. However, cheap supplements created non-domestically carry dangers with them. Dangerous Garcinia Cambogia offers warnings about these dangers, how to identify them and thus buy supplements responsibly for best results.



The so-called Garcinia Cambogia effect of significant weight loss without significant changes to diet can only be achieved in cases of high purity and high dosage. Dangerous Garcinia Cambogia shows that cheap imported supplements have neither high purity nor high dosage, filling their pills with other more cheaply sourced compounds that have similar but less dramatic effects.



On the website, video content of a real nutritionist explaining these dangers is provided, as well as helpful tips for identifying high quality supplements. As well as the video content, the site has a regularly updated blog with information on how to get the best out of Garcinia Cambogia supplements once purchased safely.



A spokesperson for Dangerous Garcinia Cambogia explained, “Many imported garcinia cambogia products make up for the lack of purity by combining and blending other ingredients such as caffeine, which artificially recreate the metabolic boosting that pure garcinia cambogia produces but is far more stressful on the body, and does not cover the other positive effects of the pill such as promoting increased muscle mass, appetite supression and supporting the immune system. The only way to get the full benefit of garcinia cambogia is to buy high quality, high purity American made supplements, and avoid products which may be attractively cheap, but poor quality.”



About Dangerous Garcinia Cambogia

Dangerous Garcinia Cambogia provides information on the risks of cheap, imported garcinia cambogia supplements and recommends where users can safely buy high quality, American made garcinia cambogia supplements in order to have a safe and effective dieting experience. The site includes editorials, video content and information on the positive effects high quality diet supplements can have on behalf of users who buy responsibly. For more information, please visit: http://dangerousgarciniacambogia.com/