Dangerously Fit Bootcamp Program Offers Revolutionary Personal Training for a Toned and Healthy Body

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- For those who are finding their gym workouts boring and diet plans difficult to follow, then they must be introduced to this revolutionary and a highly successful fitness program, the Dangerously Fit Bootcamp program. This fitness program is uniquely designed and promises a great physique in no time. All that the participants need to have is sheer focus and determination. They can dramatically shed those unwanted kilos, reduce their stress levels, improve their sleep cycles, boost their mood and become healthier week on week.



The Dangeroulsy Fit Bootcamp Brighton is a 6 Week Program during which some of the best personal trainers of Brighton motivate and guide the participants through exciting fat melting workouts. These are fun workouts which are suitable for any participant irrespective of their age, shape or size. The program is only for those who strictly want to lose those extra kilos. The program helps them improve their muscle tone as well as flexibility. And since the program is extremely fun and exciting, there is no way that the participants will find it boring.



The workouts are designed for fitness, functional strength and weight loss. The activities here are a combination of resistance training and high intensity cardio. “Lifelong fitness and weight loss won’t happen overnight… but it will happen if you commit to making it happen with Dangerously Fit” says Dan Clay, the founder of Dangerously Fit. Each and every workout is different so as to break the monotony and keep the fun factor going. There is an Early Bird deal at Brighton boot camp. Those who register on the site immediately will get to attend Two Weeks of the Fitness Program for just $1 and since there only few spaces left participants might want to grab this offer as soon as possible and secure their spot.



To register for the Dangerously Fit Personal Training in Brighton visit website www.fitnessbrightton.com.au



About Daniel Clay

Daniel Clay, owner of Dangerously Fit is one of the most famous outdoor personal trainers in Sydney. Daniel’s Dangerously Fit Boot Camp Program a combination of effective workouts and latest scientific research had helped thousands of people transform their bodies into incredibly shaped and curved bodies.



Media Contact



Kappa Reed – Brighton Personal Training Manager

Address: 4 Gordon Street, Brighton Le Sands, Sydney, 2216 NSW

Phone: 02-9873-3746

Email: kappa@fitnessbrighton.com.au

Website: www.fitnessbrighton.com.au