Dangerously Fit Kicks off Tough Mudder Training Program

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- In preparation for the Tough Mudder event being held on November 15 and 16, 2014, Dangerously Fit announces the launch of Tough Mudder Boot Camp Training, beginning on May 3, 2014. The Tough Mudder remains one of the hardest events one can tackle, and training involves months of preparation for the challenges involved. "Dangerously Fit understands what one must do to be ready for the event and helps those in need of assistance with getting into shape," Dan Clay of Dangerously Fit (http://www.dangerouslyfit.com.au/boot-camp/) declares.



The boot camp quickly tones muscles, sheds inches from one's thighs and hips, flattens the stomach, and leaves participants feeling ten years younger. Those committed to competing in a Tough Mudder event find the camp provides them with the motivation and training needed to succeed, offering high intensity workouts, the optimum nutrition plan, access to all boot camp times and locations offered by Dangerously Fit (http://www.dangerouslyfit.com.au/), unlimited Internet access to a nutritionist and trainers, and a workout program which may be completed at home. "With the tools provided through Dangerously Fit, one finds he or she is not only ready to compete in a Tough Mudder event, but prepared to place high in the standings when the event is complete," Clay proclaims.



A Tough Mudder event incorporates a ten to 12 mile obstacle course, one where participants take on various challenges. Each challenge works to test the person's strength and stamina, along with his or her camaraderie and mental grit. More than one million have participated in Tough Mudder events and love the innovative obstacles developed by the creators. According to Clay, one takes on this challenge as it involves more than pushing oneself further than he or she has gone before. One often finds their way of thinking changes after taking part in a Tough Mudder event.



Dangerously Fit realizes not everyone is ready to take on a Tough Mudder event and offers other programs for those looking for less of a challenge. Options include a six week body makeover challenge and personal training. "Anyone looking to a find a fast, easy, and effective way to get results should turn to Dangerously Fit. Thanks to the 30 day money back guarantee, the programs make sense for everyone, not just those looking to compete in the Tough Mudder event," Clay states.



About Dangerously Fit

Known as the body transformation experts, Dangerously Fit offers a nice change from boring workouts at a gym, diets that are impossible to follow, and fads that never deliver the promised results. The company believes in what it offers so much that it offers a 30 day unconditional money back guarantee and has been doing so for more than nine years with great success. Workouts are fun and leave participants feeling great even while they lose fat and get toned. From a six week body challenge to Tough Mudder boot camp training, Dangerously Fit offers the programs people look for when getting into shape.