Dangerously Fit Opens New Pyrmont Boot Camp

Sydney, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Dangerously Fit (http://www.dangerouslyfit.com.au/boot-camp/) proudly announces the opening of a new location for their Pyrmont Boot Camp on Monday, May 25, 2014. Offering kids' fitness, personal training, corporate wellness programs, and training for grueling obstacle races such as Spartan and Tough Mudder, Dangerously Fit remains the place to turn when one want to get into shape.



"The new location ensures clients have access to the training in various parts of the country without a lot of hassle. No matter why one wishes to get into shape, a fitness boot camp is a great way to do so as it offers a number of benefits for all who participate," Dan Clay of Dangerously Fit (http://www.dangerouslyfit.com.au/) declares.



Boot camps require very little equipment, if any, and build a sense of camaraderie among those who choose to participate. The entire body receives a workout during the fitness boot camp, and workouts challenge the participants to go further than they imagined they could. The mind is challenged right along with the body.



Workouts obtained through Dangerously Fit tend to be quick and fun. One never gets bored as each workout takes approximately 45 minutes, and workouts vary to ensure the body doesn't stagnate over time. This problem plagues those who use the same workout routine regularly as the body reaches a plateau and then stays there.



"Those who choose to participate in a fitness boot camp find the workouts are fun, new friendships are made, all feel great and the workouts lead to a trimmed, toned body. Results tend to be seen quickly, and the program comes with a 30 day unconditional money back guarantee so one has unwanted kilos to lose and everything else to gain," Clay explains.



In addition to participating in fun workouts, users find the program provides many other tools and resources to ensure one gets into shape and stays that way. The Optimum Nutrition plan users receive when joining a Dangerously Fit boot camp was created by the leading nutritionist in Sydney and shows users what to eat, when, and how much. Participants receive unlimited online access to the program nutritionist and trainers and access to all boot camp times and locations offered through Dangerously Fit. On those days when one can't make the boot camp workout, the program provides a workout that can be done at home to turn the body into a machine that burns fat.



"Dangerously Fit recognizes the key to success when it comes to weight loss lies in providing the tools one needs to achieve their personal goals. For this reason, the program offers a comprehensive program, one that addresses all areas of fitness, rather than just providing workouts. Anyone looking to get into shape should check out the Dangerously Fit boot camps. With the addition of the new location, this becomes easier to do," Clay proclaims.



About Dangerously Fit

Dangerously Fit provides corporate wellness programs, kids' fitness, personal training, and training for various obstacle races, including Spartan and Tough Mudder.