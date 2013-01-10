Danica Patrick Stops in Mobile Between Super Bowl Commercials 2013 Ads and Daytona

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Between shooting Super Bowl Commercials 2013 in Los Angeles and driving in NASCAR Sprint Cup Series tests at Daytona International Speedway, Danica Patrick stopped in Mobile for the Godaddy.com Bowl.



Patrick was scheduled to take part in the coin toss and award ceremony at the game between Arkansas State and Kent State at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. She was also serving as the grand marshal for the Greer's/al.com/Press-Register Mardi Gras parade on Saturday night. Patrick competed in 10 races on the Sprint Cup circuit last season and she was voted the most popular driver on the NASCAR Nationwide Series in 2012. This Super Bowl 2013 season, she'll move into a full-time Sprint Cup ride, driving the No. 10 Godaddy.com Chevrolet for Stewart Haas Racing.



Patrick said at a press conference before tonight's GoDaddy.com Bowl, "I think that you set an intention to do well, to learn, to continue to improve throughout the season. But given that it is the first year, it's a new car, I think it's hard to set exact goals of what you want to do. I think we need to start the season off and see how we're running. We'll just start the year off, and we'll just build on what we start with." Patrick said she does face a learning curve as she's turning left in NASCAR's highest series.



She also added, "Sprint Cup races are long races, there's no doubt about that. You spend a lot of the race getting to the end of the race. And the last 30, 40 laps get pretty exciting in the Cup Series, and everybody starts bumping a lot more - or starts bumping in general. At least, that was my experience in Phoenix in the last run of the season. They definitely make it exciting at the end. I have to adapt to that style of driving and everybody at that level is obviously extremely talented, and I'll have to learn my way around at how to go about the race." NASCAR is adapting the designs of its cars this season, to differentiate its manufacturers, dropping the cookie-cutter chassis stamped with a logo in favor of a vehicle that looks more like the one on the street. Patrick said that it is good for fans and car companies, but it will not affect the drivers.



Danica Patrick said, "The new looks of the cars are really just going to be something interesting from a fan perspective, from a media perspective and hopefully, sell more cars. I'm sure Chevy will love for people to go to their dealership, and if they're a fan of stock-car racing, they can go buy one that looks just like what their favorite driver drives. I think it will be nice for the sport to have that visual to make it more accessible. And they look really good. I think the new car looks really sporty. I'm excited to drive it next week. We test for the first time next week in Daytona."



Sprint Cup testing starts on Thursday at Daytona.

Patrick is visiting Mobile for the second time as part of her duties as a Go Daddy Girl. She also came for the 2011 game. She said she doesn't have much of a chance to see the cities that she visits on business. "I was in my bed until about 12:30 today," she said. "So I didn't really get out much."



"Usually when I go into markets for something, I tend to get in, get out. I've been told that I come to Mobile when the weather's not so good. I'm sure it was raining the last time I was here, too. I'm sure it's a really neat, cool city. I remember last time I was here, I walked around a little bit going to dinner - it's a cool town, a Southern town. Isn't this is birthplace of Mardi Gras? So I'm sure there are some darn good parties here. I know it looked like a good party last night on the street. There were a lot of people at the parade." Patrick was filming in Los Angeles on Friday for her Super Bowl 2013 ad appearances. With her commercials for this year's Super Bowl, Patrick will have appeared in more advertisements during football's biggest game than any other celebrity. This year, she'll be in commercials for Godaddy.com and Diet Coke.



"I think that everybody's going to enjoy them," Patrick said. "I'm a small part in the Diet Coke super bowl commercials, but in the .com commercial I'm in it with a very, very beautiful super model named Bar Refaeli, and she makes me look terrible. But, hopefully, more people watch the commercial because of her."



