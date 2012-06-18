Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Charleston, South Carolina native Daniel Bostic recently starred in a short film entitled “Crash” that tackles the important topic of driving while distracted. Whether it result from texting, talking on the phone, talking to passengers, or even eating in the car, distracted driving, especially among teens is becoming more common and more dangerous.



“Crash” was shot in Benson, North Carolina with the help and cooperation of the Benson Fire and EMS Departments. “Crash” was produced by Jason Bullock of Backwards Man Productions, a production company based in Johnston County, North Carolina that delivers quality, cost-effective productions with state of the art equipment. “Crash” chronicles the tragic effects of driving while distracted and the impact that such actions have on both driver and the people left behind.



“Crash” will be shown to high school students throughout the country to bring home to them in the most realistic fashion the real dangers of driving distracted and practicing unsafe driving practices. All involved in the film hope that it will make a strong impression on the young people who watch it and in the process save lives.



About Daniel Bostic

Daniel Bostic is a 19 year old actor and model. The native of Charleston, South Carolina has appeared in several projects including LifeTime TV’s “Army Wives,” David Anspaugh’s “Little Red Wagon” and the acclaimed short film “Gone For The Day.” Daniel has also appeared in various commercials and stage productions.