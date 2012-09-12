Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- What is beauty? Many consumers are familiar with the idiom, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” but who can truly know what is beautiful?



Merriam-Webster defines “beauty” as a noun; something, or someone, particularly “graceful”, “brilliant”, or “extreme”. In a world where multibillion dollar industries cultivate our mind to worship what they call beauty and coax us to spend our time, and money, worshipping the “latest fad” or the “newest style”, take a step back and “see” the beauty in things some once perceived as “average,” or even “ugly.”



Extreme images, brilliant colors, graceful models... this year, DH Studios Inc. returns to the runway for Boston Fashion Week, bringing life to an anomaly only one can call “EXTRINSIC.”



On Tuesday, October 2nd 2012, join internationally acclaimed designer, Daniel Hernández, for the launch of his highly anticipated collection, “Extrinsic.” The showcase, sponsored by STAE TRU, Boston Express Livery, Cybersound, and made possible by Reality Direct, Now City Tours and affiliated companies, will take place at VENU, located on 100 Warrenton Street, and will feature a VIP trunk show with industry reception prior to the main event.



Emerging local designers and their lavish creations will introduce the catwalk, opening the show for the first two segments of a three-part event. Hernández will then take the stage for the conclusion of the evening, releasing models donned in the latest for DH Studios, paired with jewelry designs of T*Racy, handbags from Eliann Couture, and shoes by Beleti New York.



The true meaning of avant-garde, a romantic twist of ideas both bizarre and glamorous, will be unveiled in Boston, this fall, making “Extrinsic,” and it's alien appeal, one of the most anticipated events of the year. Tickets for the show are still available online at extrinsic.eventbrite.com, they won’t last for long so reserve a seat while you still can!



If you’d like to learn more about our featured designers:



DH Studios Inc, http://dhstudios.com

T*Racy, http://www.t-racy.com

Eliann Couture, http://eliann.co

Beleti New York, http://www.wix.com/athe16/beletiny



For more information regarding our sponsors:

Realty Direct, http://www.brighamcirclerealty.com

Now City Tours, http://www.nowcitytours.com

Cybersound, http://www.cybersoundmusic.com

Boston Express Liberty, http://www.bostonexpresslivery.com



About DH Studios Inc.

Established in 2002, DH Studios Inc. has been bringing the latest in design to Boston's fashion and style Mecca. Located on the corner of Newbury & Hereford Street, the boutique salon has a soft ambiance, ultra trendy décor and features women's clothing, skin care lines and hair care products.