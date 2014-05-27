Daniel Kortenhaus Attorney at Law - "Loved by Some Feared by Others"

Saint Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- In the business of eviction law, an attorney doesn’t always get to be the nice guy. It can be difficult dealing with non-paying tenants, but if doing his job means having to take some flack then Daniel Kortenhaus is prepared to accept it.



Dan’s goal is to protect his clients mainly landlords who have non-paying tenants living in their properties rent free.



Justice has always inspired Dan. That inspiration is what drove him to the legal system in pursuit of Justice for all and a belief in the American dream.



Commenting on his role as an Eviction Lawyer, Daniel Kortenhaus, said:



“As an Eviction Lawyer non-paying tenants hate me for doing my job, some of them have posted bad remakes on the internet”.



However, despite some of the negative remarks from evicted or non-paying tenants, Dan remains determined to do his job. He is motivated by a strong sense of right and wrong; he appreciates that not everyone is going to love him for it, but Dan is committed to protecting the rights of the landlords that he represents.



Dan believes whole heartedly in the ideals our nation was founded on: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Justice is the cornerstone of that foundation and Dan will always strive to ensure justice is delivered.



Dan loves doing a good job for my clients. It gives him pleasure to know he is helping others.



“Really, deep down, Dan is a lovable guy”, said a client of Dan.



Daniel J. Kortenhaus has dedicated much of his life to doing his job, and despite the negativity, he will endeavor to do the best job possible for each of clients.



To find out more about Daniel J. Kortenhaus, visit: www.dankortenhaus.greater-usa.com



About Daniel J. KORTENHAUS

DANIEL J. KORTENHAUS, Attorney at Law in St. Petersburg, practices in landlord-tenant law and real estate and has been a practicing attorney in Florida for nearly twenty years. Before going into private practice, he was corporate counsel for Title Consulting Services, Inc. Mr. Kortenhaus received his B.A. from Villanova University and his J.D. from the University of Dayton.



About The Author Keith Rossignol:

The author feels very strongly that people should unite and stand together once again by helping each other, in order for this country to get back on track.



Press Contact

Keith Rossignol

Saint Petersburg, Florida, 33713, USA

+1 877-746-7166