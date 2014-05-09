Daniel Sater Appointed Education Chairman for Nacso - The Credit Repair Industry Trade Association

Melville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Daniel Sater, Author, Speaker, and a Nationally Recognized Credit Expert at Credit Scoring Advisor has been appointed as Education Chairman for NACSO (National Association of Credit Service Originations), the Trade Association of the Credit Repair Industry.



Competency Certification for the Credit Repair Industry



Dan’s many years of experience and advanced knowledge of Credit Repair Tactics and the FICO credit scoring model adds great value of becoming a NACSO member. He is currently developing three rotating test for basic certification for new members as well as Advanced Certification for proficiency in knowledge of Consumers Laws and the FICO scoring model. Study Guides are also being developed. Mr. Sater is a Certified Credit Expert by Credit CRM, CROA Certified by NACSO, and a Certified FICO Professional by Allregs in co-operation with Fair, Isaac Corporation (FICO).



Adding Confidence for the Consumer in Selecting the Help of a Credit Repair Company



“It’s about time we elevate the image of responsible credit repair companies for their knowledge, dedication to the improvement of consumer credit profiles and continued education of the industry and the public,” Dan comments. He goes on to say, “The public will be able to see the level of expertise these professionals have in advising them and strategizing a plan to improve their credit standing and be better able to base their decision on choosing their services with confidence.”



Professional Credit Repair companies like Daniel Sater’s Credit Scoring Advisor have the expertise, knowledge and proven tactics to assist their clients in removing inaccurate, incomplete or unverifiable negative accounts on their credit reports to optimize and achieve their true credit scores.



About Daniel Sater

Daniel Sater is a Nationally Recognized Expert on the FICO scoring Model and Author of “The Top 20 Toxic Credit Mistakes”, available on Amazon http://amzn.to/1eVnAFq , Credit Coach and Speaker to the industry and the public on Credit Scoring and Credit Repair. He owns Credit Scoring Advisor, a credit repair company located in Melville, NY.



Contact

To learn more about NACSO or credit repair & scoring please Contact:



Daniel Sater

Credit Scoring Advisor

dan@CreditScoringAdvisor.com

Melville, NY 11747

http://www.CreditScoringAdvisor.com