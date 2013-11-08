Dani.K Fashion Officially Launches Brand to a Highly Interested Marketplace

Laguna Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Launching their flagship product this month on Kickstarter, Dani.K Fashion’s original jeans sandal boots are already catching the eye of influencers. A new take on vintage jeans for consumer’s shoes? the brand is the brainchild of Danielle Katz, a fashion designer originally hailing from Tel Aviv, Israel. The trendy brand now producing all vegan ankle sandal boots and a comfortable and a comfortable jeans mid-calf? high sandal is now based in Laguna Beach California and amply lends itself to hipster style.



Already showing staggering interest in the marketplace, the new brand has already been highlighted on NBC’s Today Show as well as Today Style, The Soup and Aol.On Style. The brand’s summer? booties that do double duty as a fine pair of flat shoes have also been seen on TrendHunter Eco, DailyMotion and Incredible Things. Among numerous other outlets Dani.K Fashion’s trendy sandal boot has even enjoyed a press hit in the Tampa Bay Times.



Continually attracting the eye of mass social media, Katz will continue to lend her voice to being an avid animal lover with a commitment to never using animal products for her designs. Committing her brand to the respect of all living creatures the designer has insisted that every item in her product line be high quality and vegan. The original jean sandal boots in all four styles contain absolutely no animal products. Additionally, the soles of the sandal boots are made of Thermoplastic Rubber which is animal friendly. Even the brand’s label is non-leather. Shouting her message from the roof tops Katz has now launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to bring attention to her already popular vegan brand.



Dani.K Fashion is based in Laguna Niguel, California and is the brainchild of designer Danielle Katz. Her Original Jeans Sandal Boots flagship product is the result of her desire to upgrade her own look while working in a trendy restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel.



For more information visit http://www.DaniKfashion.com. To support the Kickstarter campaign visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/danikfashion/the-original-jeans-sandal-boots-as-seen-on-nbcs-to?ref=live. To connect on Facebook click on https://www.facebook.com/danielle.katz.35. To view a video about the product visit http://goo.gl/GTHlfV



Contact

Ettie Ettinger



DaniK Fashion

(949.306.7700)

dani@danikfashion.com