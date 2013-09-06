DaniMobile.com, a Smartphone Cases and Accessories Retailer, Announces Grand Opening for US Customers

East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- DaniMobile, a mobile accessories online retailer, has announced its grand opening to smartphone and tablet users across America. DaniMobile.com carries cases, batteries, cables and chargers for a wide array of mobile phones and tablets. These include but are not limited to: iPhone 5 cases , iPhone 4 and 4S, iPad, Samsung Galaxy S3, Galaxy S4 cases and many more.



They have unlimited free shipping on all orders and new customers can get a 10% discount on any order by redeeming the coupon from the website. In an interview with their customer service representative, they mentioned that DaniMobile wishes to provide customers with excellent service and fast free shipping. They look forward to becoming a go-to shop for all new smartphone and tablet users for all their device needs. Currently they carry big brands such as Incipio, Element Case, Cellet, CARVED, Seidio and many more.



You can visit their website at http://www.danimobile.com



About DaniMobile

When looking for mobile and tech accessories think of DaniMobile.com . We have a dream to provide our customers with everything they could possibly want to accessorize, protect, enhance and design their cell phones and tablets.



Cell phones, smart phones and tablets are how we all connect and we want those connections to be more personalized, effective and fully charged! We hope to provide you with quality service and look forward to hearing from you!



Contact:

Haley Johannsen

197 Route 18 South

Suite 3000

East Brunswick, NJ 08816

732-328-8841