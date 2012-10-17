"Danish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Denmark to 2016" - New Market Report

Recently published research from Canadean, "Danish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Denmark to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Danish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Denmark to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Danish foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Danish Foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry and Denmark's business environment and landscape."Danish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Denmark to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Danish Foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Steady GDP growth, accompanied with lower inflation, has been a major driving factor in the growth of the Danish foodservice industry. GDP, at constant prices, grew by 1.1% in 2011, and the inflation level was below 2%, which is in the comfortable zone. The economy has also been showing signs of growth with industrial output increasing by 1.6% between 2011 and 2010, which is a good indicator for a developed country.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
During the review period, changes in the lifestyle of the working population, high per-capita incomes, increasing awareness of nutritious food, and changing demographics supported growth in the foodservice market.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Danish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Denmark to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Danish Foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
Market insight
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Denmark.
Sector analysis
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Danish foodservice market.
Industry data
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average prices, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Norfolkline Irish Sea Ferries, Paradis Danmark A/S, Baresso Coffee A/S, Danske Koncept Restauranter A/S, McDonald's Danmark A/S, Monarch A/S, ISS A/S (Foodservice)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Finnish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Finland to 2016
- Japanese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Japan to 2016
- Austrian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Austria to 2016
- Brazilian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Brazil to 2016
- Turkish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Turkey to 2016
- United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016
- Italian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Canadian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Canada to 2016
- Indian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Hungarian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Hungary to 2016