Danny Dietrich Wins the 2020 Champion Racing Oil/Hoseheads.com Sprint Car Championship

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2020 -- Dietrich is from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He runs a Maxim Chassis with Don Ott Racing Engines. Danny started racing when he was 14 with a 305-sprint car. His current race car is owned by Gary Kauffman in South Central Pennsylvania. http://www.hoseheads.com/papointseries.html



With all of the Covid 19 restrictions and cancellations this year, the series completed 78 races. A record 101 drivers scored points this season, with a total of 28 different drivers scoring wins. First time winners in the series were Jeff Halligan, Jason Shultz, Sheldon Haudenschild and Spencer Bayston.



Anthony Macri in the Macri Concrete #39M raced to nine wins and 45 top ten, which were the most in the series. Third place Freddie Rahmer had 44 top ten runs with eight wins. Brent Marks ended the season fourth in points with three wins and 41 top ten finishes.



Kyle Larson competed locally 24 times with a worst finish of sixth. He had 12 wins tying Dietrich in that category. Lance Dewease was sixth in the Kreitz #69k, with six wins and 29 top ten finishes. Brock Zearfoss was seventh with 28 top ten finishes. Dylan Cisney placed eighth on the season with two wins and 22 top tens. Logan Wagner was ninth with one win and 19 top tens and Brian Montieth rounded out the top ten with one win and 18 top tens.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com