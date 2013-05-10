London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- More and more people are now donating to charity, as the internet has allowed charitable organisations to increase awareness, even if they have a low marketing budget. For example, the Danny Sawrij Just Giving page has done extremely well, despite the fact that it had only been promoted via one online platform, the Danny Sawrij profile page on Twitter.



Danny Sawrij fundraising supporters from Glasgow were pleased to hear that an organisation based in their city, which provides support to children with serious illnesses, has decided to re-launch itself and become an international charity. In total, the Yorkhill Children’s Foundation has managed to raise over thirteen million pounds for the Royal Hospital in Glasgow.



The charity’s name has now changed, and it will be known from now on as the Yorkhill Children’s Charity. The organisation was set up in 1981, and was initially known as the Yorkhill Sick Children’s Fund. The charity intends to continue to pursue its core goal of offering support for neonatal, obstetric and paediatric healthcare, but will do so on a much larger scale than it did in the past. Shona Cardle, the charity’s chief executive, remarked that the charity has grown tremendously over the past decade, and because of this, they felt that the timing was right to begin to expand.



Cardle explained that their vision is to become Scotland’s leading health charity for children, so that they can provide support not children locally, nationally, and internationally. She added that the charity is willing to considering funding any form of community or hospital initiative which improves or saves the life of a child. David Welch, who serves as the director of fundraising for the charity, said that they had received very positive feedback on the upcoming changes, from partners, donors and supporters.



During an interview on the Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Welch also disagreed with the argument that some charity donors might not like the idea that their donations will be spent on overseas initiatives. Welch explained that the charity would not stop providing support for Yorkhill Hospital just because they were expanding their operations, and that they actually intend to provide a higher level of support in the coming year.



