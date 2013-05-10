Danny Sawrij Director and Charity Supporter Learns of New Fundraising Efforts for Alzheimer's Research UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- These days, it’s become easier than ever before to raise awareness and funds for charity. Take for instance, the Danny Sawrij Just Giving page – this page was advertised only by Danny Sawrig photos and comments on social media sites, and yet was successful enough to raise a large sum of money for the charity he was supporting. For Danny Sawrij fundraising has been a great way to offer tangible support to a worthy cause.



A number of recruitment specialists are aiming to achieve something similar, and have been promoting their plan for fundraising on sites like Facebook and Twitter. These employees are soon to embark on a two hundred thousand mile walk, so as to raise money for one of the country’s leading charities, Alzheimer’s Research UK.



The employees at the recruitment company, Page-Group, took a vote on which charity they should support and are now aiming to raise several hundred thousand pounds, so as to fund a number of Alzheimer research scholarships. Over the course of the next two years, the staff members of Page-Group will be covering a total of at least two hundred thousand miles in total, and will be hosting a number of fundraising events as well. This equates to about one hundred and fifty miles per employee. Danny Sawrig director and charity supporter read that the participants can cover the distance by any means – some intend to row, whilst others will be running, walking or cycling. Others still will be coming up with even more creative and fun ways to make their way around the country.



The fundraising efforts will begin this coming week. Page-Group’s managing director, Olly Watson has said that he is confident that they will be able to raise a great deal of money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, as they, as recruitment specialists, understand better than anyone how important it is to have the right people, with the right skill set, in order to get the job done. Watson went on to say that he was shocked when he first read the figures from Alzheimer’s Research UK, and learned that funding for dementia has dropped dramatically in recent years, and that he and his employees were delighted to be able to provide scientists with the monetary support they need to carry out this essential research, as Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease for both the sufferer and their families.



Name: John Johnson

E-mail: johnajohnsonuk@gmail.com

Location: UK, London