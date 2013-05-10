London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- When it comes to fundraising for charity, it’s important to be creative and consistent in your efforts. For example, the Danny Sawrij profile on Just Giving managed to raise a good deal of money for the charity he was supporting. This was done by regularly posting the Danny Sawrij photos of the charity on social networking sites.



A Sheffield couple whose fundraising efforts have been just as creative and consistent as the Danny Sawrij Just Giving page are Jean and David Fyfe. They have raised close to one million pounds for one of the children’s hospitals in the city, and they have no intention of halting their fundraising efforts. For more than twenty three years the couple have been organising a Daffodil Ball each year. This event has allowed them to raise enough money to purchase life-saving medical equipment for the children’s hospital. This year’s ball has raised an incredible £25,500, which brings the total amount to just over £928,000. For Danny Sawrij wealth is something that should be shared with those who need it, and so he was pleased to hear that the couple had managed to raise such a large sum of money for such a good cause.



Fifty percent of the money that they raised this year will be used to buy a portable ultrasound machine which is designed specifically for use on newborns. This device can help to diagnose conditions like kidney infections, heart defects and brain traumas in full-term and premature babies. David Fyfe remarked that they were delighted and honoured that their event was such a success, and that those in attendance had been so generous in their donations. He added that it was very rewarding to see the funds they raise have such a positive impact on the lives of so many children.



Some of the auction prizes which were available at the ball this year included a golf less from Peter Cowen, a diamond, hospital merchandise, and a guitar which had been autographed by Katie Melua. One of the urologists from the children’s hospital, Prasad Godbole, attended the ball and remarked that the new ultrasound scanner will make an enormous difference to the quality of care they are able to provide. Godbole explained that the scanner would enable nurses and doctors to scan babies as they sleep, without having to take them out of their incubators. Some of the money raised will also be used to support another charity called Make it Better. This charity is currently helping to refurbish a section of the children’s hospital. The funds will be used to add artwork, gardens, a playroom and en-suite facilities.



Name: John Johnson

E-mail: johnajohnsonuk@gmail.com

Location: UK, London