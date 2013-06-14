Danny Sawrij LinkedIn Member Learns of Twitter Founder's Latest Innovation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- The co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has made an announcement regarding his second company, Square, saying that they will be expanding its mobile payment device, so that it will be available internationally. Supporters of Danny Sawrij Just Giving page read that Square is set to become a hugely successful business. Its main product is a small, portable credit card reader which can be plugged into an iPhone and will allow the user to accept credit card payments, wherever they happen to be, via the Square app.



After the card reader has been registered and used once, receipts for the transactions can also be emailed. This product has become a huge hit in the states. It has allowed thousands of merchants, including taxi drivers and big businesses, to accept card payments without having to pay high charges for doing so. Square is currently being used by one of the largest fashion brands, Burberry and many more large businesses are expected to start using it in the near future. Dorsey claims that Square makes for a cheaper and more efficient transaction experience, and makes paying for goods and services much more convenient for consumers, due to the fast processing times and the emailed receipts.



Square would be offering its card reader to markets outside of North America. Dorsey explained that he hopes to bring Square to every part of the world, and intends to do it as quickly as possible. He added that they had already seen some excellent growth rates in the US, but are now looking to bring their product to the rest of the world. Dorsey is still Twitter's chairman, and is hoping to make Square as big a success as this social networking site.



Although Britain does currently have a selection of contactless card payment options, these are not in the same league as Square, whose elegant design and ease of use makes payments incredibly quick and simple. In addition to the time-saving and aesthetic elements of this card reader, it also provides much more data via its system. Dorsey insists that this new card reader is not designed to 'kill the use of cash', but rather, to help business owners account for their payments more easily.



About Jack Dorsey

Co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey will be introducing a brand new type of portable card reader to the international market. This card reader is sleek, lightweight and makes it easier for business owners to accept credit card payments on the go.



